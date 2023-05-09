Stromae Cancels Remaining ‘Multitude’ Tour Dates: ‘My Health Took a Bad Turn’

Stromae‘s Multitude tour is coming to an end sooner than expected. The singer announced the cancelation of the world tour, which began in February 2022 and was scheduled to extend through December 2023, after an ongoing battle with his health.

“A few months ago, I felt my health took a bad turn which led me to cancel a few shows in France and then in Europe,” Stromae wrote in a statement in both English and French. “Surrounded by my doctors, my family, my friends and my team, I was hoping I would be able to get better quickly in order to resume touring and to meet you again as soon as possible.”

He added: “Unfortunately, I must accept today that the time I need to rest and heal will take longer than expected. It is with my deepest regret that I won’t be able to honour my promise and that I am announcing today the end of the Multitude tour.”

Last month, Stromae canceled 14 concerts citing his “current health state,” though he expressed optimism that he would be able to return to the tour at the beginning of June. The Multitude tour marked his first since he played 139 shows between 2013 and 2015 in support of his sophomore album Racine Carrée, which proceeded a seven-year break from music and public life.

"The Multitude album and tour which we launched together over a year ago are one of my greatest personal and collective achievements," he wrote. "I've felt immense happiness meeting you again on stage since the beginning of this tour and to share with you this adventure with all the teams who have conceived this incredible show alongside me."

Stromae added: “I wanted to share these words to explain this decision and apologise to all for these missed encounters. I was longing for them as much as you, and renounce to them heavy hearted. All the messages of support and affection which I’ve read over the last few weeks on socials have profoundly touched me. I know how lucky I’ve been to be able to meet some of you, and I thank you for those moments.”

Refunds for ticket holders will be made available at the point of purchase.