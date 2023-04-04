Stromae Cancels Next 14 Shows Due to Health Issues: ‘I Have to Admit My Limits’

Stromae is canceling his tour dates through the end of May to focus on his health. On Tuesday, after canceling a handful of shows in France, the Belgian electro-pop star announced that he will not be able to perform at his next 14 concerts due to his “current health state.”

“I have come to the realization that my current health state does not allow me to come and meet all of you at the moment,” he wrote in an Instagram statement in both English and French. “I regretfully share this news with you which fills me with sadness, but I have to admit my limits.”

“Surrounded by my family, I have to take the time to get better in order to resume performing,” he added.

Stromae had shows scheduled in cities such as Amsterdam, Toulouse, London, Lyon, Berlin, Rome, Cologne, and Basel through May. Fans with tickets to said shows were offered refunds at the points of purchase.

“I hope to give you more positive news very soon,” Stromae added. “I am looking forward to seeing all of you and to [resuming] this tour alongside my teams who have been supporting me all throughout these years. Look after yourselves.”

The “Santé” singer is scheduled to resume his tour on June 1 with three consecutive shows at Brussels’ Palais 12. He has spread-out shows scheduled throughout June before returning on the road at the end of September, with shows planned in Europe through December. A rep for the singer had no additional comment.

Before releasing his album Multitude in February 2022, Stromae had taken an eight-year break from music and public life after a 139-date tour between 2013 and 2015 for his sophomore album Racine Carrée. He told Rolling Stone last year he took a break from music to focus on living like a "normal guy."

“I can have a balanced, normal life — and still compose,” he said at the time, later adding, “To me, tour life is not inspiring. I cannot write songs on a tour bus.”

Stromae completed a successful North American tour last winter, stopping in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Montreal, and Boston. He also performed at Coachella last year.