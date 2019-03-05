×
The Strokes, Eddie Vedder, Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead 2019 Ohana Festival

Jenny Lewis, Tash Sultana, Incubus and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will also perform at the fourth annual event

The Strokes - Julian Casablancas (left), Albert Hammond Jr (right)British Summer Time Concert, Hyde Park, London, Britain - 18 Jun 2015

The Strokes, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jenny Lewis and Tash Sultana will lead the 2019 Ohana Festival.

Richard Isaac/Lnp/REX/Shutterstock

The Strokes, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jenny Lewis, Tash Sultana, Incubus and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will lead the 2019 Ohana Festival. The fourth annual fest will run from Friday, September 27th through Sunday, the 29th at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8th at 10 a.m. local time.

The eclectic line-up also features Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers, Glen Hansard, Mudhoney, LP, Devendra Banhart, White Reaper, Benjamin Booker, Jacob Banks, Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real, Poolside, Mt. Joy, Lewis Capaldi, Las Cafeteras, Jack Irons, Sunflower Bean and Dustin Kensrue, among others.

A portion of proceeds from the fest will benefit the San Onofre Parks Foundation and the Doheny State Beach Interpretive Association. Additional details are available at the event’s website.

Vedder performed at the 2018 installment of Ohana, including a handful of surprise guest collaborations—the singer-songwriter joined Johnny Marr for a version of the Smiths’ “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” and Mumford & Sons for take on Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower.” Liz Phair appeared with Vedder for a rendition of Pearl Jam’s “Better Man,” and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Scott Thurston teamed for a trio of Petty songs (“Wildflowers,” “Room at the Top” and “I Won’t Back Down”).

The 2018 lineup also included Beck, Eric Church, Norah Jones, Yeah Yeahs, Amos Lee and Hiss Golden Messenger.

