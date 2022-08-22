‘Street Fighter 6’ Comes to Rolling Stone on Twitch

Street Fighter is back! Surrounding its 35th anniversary and six years after the launch of the last installment, Street Fighter V, the grandmaster of all fighting games returns to consoles and PC next year with Street Fighter 6. Rolling Stone on Twitch is here with an exclusive sneak peek at music from the game. This Friday, Aug. 26, Rolling Stone will reveal the character themes for fighters Kimberly and Juri live on our Twitch daily show, along with a number of other surprises.

The reveals follow the recent announcement of the duo, who made their debut during the EVO 2022 fighting game event. Juri is a returning fan favorite with a sleek redesign, but brawler Kimberly is a new challenger whose traits exemplify the focus on the retro hip-hop culture aesthetic that the developers are imbuing into this iteration of the series, harkening back to its roots in early-Nineties arcades.

Kimberly, the spunky new ninja, and Juri, the sadistic thrill-seeker, join #StreetFighter6 when it arrives in 2023! Spray cans, a portable cassette player, and motorcyles have never looked more fresh. 🎵👁️ pic.twitter.com/Lnw87p27aP — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) August 8, 2022

Music has always been a key part of the series’ identity, and Rolling Stone will be bringing this to life on Twitch with not just the character track reveals, but exclusive interviews with Game Producer Shuhei Matsumoto, Music Director & Lead Composer Yoshiya Terayma, and Executive Music Producer Koyo Sonae. Also making their daily show debut are artists GRP, Rocco 808, and Randy Marx, whose track “Not on the Sidelines” premiered on Rolling Stone back in June. The trio will perform live from the RS studio in New York.

In addition to the music, hosts Jon Weigell and Charlie Cooper will be entering the ring as part of an eight-man, single elimination challenge with the current build of Street Fighter 6 live on-air. Contestants will range from Rolling Stone staffers, Twitch community members and followers, and some special surprise challengers to boot.

You can watch the entire stream this Friday, Aug. 26, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET, exclusively on our Twitch channel. Follow us to become part of the story in the chat, and subscribe for exclusive members-only bonuses. To continue the chat 24/7, join our Discord server.