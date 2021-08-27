How to Stream Joy Ruckus Club 4 and the 2021 ‘K-Pop SuperFest’ Live Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hundreds of Asian artists and performers are gathering this weekend for the start of a 10-day global livestream festival, bringing together both established acts and up-and-coming stars.

Joy Ruckus Club 4 (“JRC4”) is being hailed as the largest global Asian music festival, with more than 250 artists of Asian descent performing across 14 stages around the world. The festival, running August 27 to September 5, kicks off with a two-day “K-Pop SuperFest,” with headliners including KARD, AleXa, pH-1, Everglow (pictured below), A.C.E, ONF, YOURS (pictured at bottom of article), Yubin and others. The event will include both native Korean acts and Asian Americans in K-pop, including San E and AleXa, who will be hosting the August 28 festivities.

Gramophone Media

Buy: K-Pop SuperFest Livestream Tickets at $20

Subsequent days include performers from Europe, Australia, Canada, the Philippines, Vietnam and others, with stages set up in their native countries, along with artists streaming live from stages in Seattle, and a joint DC/Maryland/Virginia setup. JRC4 concludes on September 5 with a day-long hip-hop concert hosted by Korean-American rapper Eddie Supa, LA-based producer Micah Street, the multi-ethnic (Filipino/Chinese/Spanish) multi-hyphenate C-Tru, and rising K-pop star, Sloanic.

If you want to watch Joy Ruckus Club online, all performances will be streaming exclusively on LiveXLive.com/superfest. Get access to all ten days of the virtual festival for just $20. You can also purchase livestream access to individual days, including the K-Pop SuperFest starting at $10.

Gramophone Media

Buy: Joy Ruckus Club 4 Livestream Tickets at $20

While you can’t stream the 2021 K-Pop SuperFest free online, a few of the other days of the festival are available to watch for free on LiveXLive. Head over to the LiveXLive website to see all the details about the free JRC4 live stream.

Joy Ruckus Club 4 is an exclusive pay-per-view event with LiveXLive, the popular global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content spanning music, comedy and pop culture. This year’s event comes just a year after the inaugural Joy Ruckus Club festival, which launched with headliners such as Eric Nam, Jessi, The Boyz, Rain, Luna, Hyolyn, and Kevin Woo.

This global event marks the sixth virtual concert for the Joy Ruckus Club since August 2020, and is expected to be the largest Joy Ruckus Club festival to date.