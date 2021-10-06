‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power:’ How to Stream Halsey’s Music Film Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halsey is taking their latest album to HBO Max, with the streaming service acquiring the rights to the singer’s new concept film, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.” Created to accompany the album of the same name, which came out in August, If I Can’t Have Love will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning October 7.

The music film first debuted in IMAX theaters in August, grossing nearly $1 million at the box office from more than 70 theaters around the world, per Variety. HBO Max acquired the film after its limited theatrical run, and has made If I Can’t Have Love available to stream online.

How to Watch If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Online

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is streaming exclusively on HBO Max, and if you want to watch Halsey’s movie online, you’ll have to sign up for an HBO Max subscription here.

An annual ad-supported plan (I.e. there will be occasional ads while you watch content) costs just $9.99 a month. An ad-free plan to HBO Max costs $14.99 per month, which puts it around the same price as the popular Disney Bundle.

Sign up for HBO Max and get instant access to watch If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power online, on your phone, laptop or connected TV. You can start and stop at any time and watch the Halsey film as many times as you want.

Your HBO Max subscription will also get you access to the new Sopranos movie, and popular shows like White Lotus, the Gossip Girl remake and the recent Emmy-winner, Hacks. Subscribers to the ad-free plan will also get first access to Warner Bros. films like Dune, The Matrix 4, and others on the same day the films arrive in theaters.

How to Watch Halsey If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Online Free

If you want to watch If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power online free, you’ll want to see if you qualify for a free HBO Max subscription. While HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial itself, eligible AT&T customers can get HBO Max for free, as part of AT&T’s unlimited phone, TV and internet plans.

Eligible plans include the AT&T Unlimited Elite, Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Choice offerings, along with most of their cable and home internet plans (see full list of AT&T HBO Max deals here).

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power Runtime, Synopsis

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power has a runtime of one hour, and is rated R (per IMDb) for “graphic nudity, some sexual content, violence and language.”

Directed by Colin Tilley (who helmed Halsey’s videos for “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad,” among others), If I Can’t Have Love follows Halsey as the young and pregnant Queen Lila. “After a shocking event, Lila unlocks a paranormal power within and discovers her ability to create and end life,” reads a synopsis. “Offering a stunning visual treat for fans, this evocative, horror-tinged fairytale explores the labyrinth of sexuality and birth.”

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power was written by Halsey and directed by Tilley. The album, meantime, was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The HBO Max premiere of Halsey’s film comes as the singer prepares to make their fourth appearance as musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

Halsey first dropped the trailer for the film in July, teasing that the film — and album — would incorporate themes of music, motherhood and mysticism into its storyline. “This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.”