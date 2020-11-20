How to Stream the New BTS Album ‘BE’ Online for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

BE, the highly-anticipated fifth studio album from global superstars BTS, is finally out, and if you’re looking for a way to stream the new BTS album online, you’re in luck. Amazon Prime members can stream BE for free online through Amazon Music. The streaming service is free for all Amazon Prime members, and gets you unlimited, ad-free listening to BE.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, the site is offering a 30-day free trial right now, which gets you instant access to stream BE on Amazon Music in addition to all of the other amazing Amazon Prime benefits.

The eight-track album ushers in a more mature direction for BTS, both in terms of sound and subject matter, with the group’s trademark K-pop beats and passionate vocals intermixed with elements of rock, funk and hip-hop. The summer smash, “Dynamite,” meantime, is a breezy, disco-lite track, while the official lead single, “Life Goes On,” has been dubbed “alternative hip-hop,” thanks to its quiet acoustic strumming and laid-back rap flow.

BTS get more personal on the new album as well, with all seven members earning songwriting and producer credits on the record. The lyrics echo the fear and confusion many people felt in 2020, without losing a hopeful message of love and resilience. It’s something BTS has always promoted — positivity and optimism — and the new album continues those themes, as the guys sing about finding joy and unity in the midst of difficult times. Similarly, a press release explains that the album title, BE, stands for “to be” or “existence” and does not abide by any form.

If you want to purchase the new BTS album, BE, Amazon’s got it available as a digital download for $8.99, while a deluxe edition, which includes a CD, poster, photo cards, postcards, mini book and photo frame, is available for $45.

In addition to premiering BE, Amazon Music is also streaming BTS’ most popular albums and tracks for free, including their recent Number One singles, “Dynamite,” and the “Savage Love” remix featuring Jason Derulo and JAWSH 685. Get your free trial to Amazon Prime here and log into your account to start streaming right away.