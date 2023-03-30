Watch K-Pop Group Stray Kids Perform Hit Single ‘Maniac’ on ‘Kimmel’

Eight-piece K-Pop group Stray Kids appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to showcase their single “Maniac.” The band performed the upbeat track, off their 2022 EP Oddinary, with impressive dance choreography.

Rolling Stone named “Maniac” one of the best songs of 2022, noting that it “deserves recognition for the way it pushes that envelope” and that “the chorus will have you ‘spinning, going crazy,’ as intended.”

Stray Kids are currently in the U.S. as part of their Maniac World Tour. They are set to hold their first-ever stadium concerts in the U.S. at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium on March 31 and April 2.

Last month, international trade group IFPI revealed that Stray Kids hit No. 7 on the IFPI Top 20 Global Recording Artists of 2022, coming in just behind Seventeen. The list was based on physical sales, downloads and streaming worldwide. That means the K-Pop band was listened to more than artists like Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran.

In 2022, Stray Kids released two EPs, Oddinary and Maxident. They are set to perform at Lollapalooza Paris in July, marking the first time a K-Pop artist has headlined a French music festival.