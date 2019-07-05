‘Stranger Things’ Details Season 3 Soundtrack

A day after the premiere of its highly-anticipated third season, the Stranger Things 3 soundtrack has dropped via Legacy Recordings.

The non-original soundtrack oozes in Eighties circa-1985 nostalgia with tracks like Madonna’s “Material Girl,” REO Speedwagon’s “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Workin’ for a Livin'” by Huey Lewis & the News. The Cars’ “Moving in Stereo,” which – in a nod to the classic scene in Fast Times at Ridgemont High – plays while Lifeguard Billy makes his steamy entrance to the Hawkins Pool, also appears on the track list.

The soundtrack is now available digitally, on CD and cassette, while a vinyl edition – pressed on various colors alongside a poster and 7″ single and available to preorder now – will be released on July 26th. The album’s only original song, a cast recording of “Never Ending Story,” is included on the 7″ single.

The season 3 soundtrack follows the Grammy-nominated Stranger Things: Music from the Netflix Original Series, a 2017 compilation comprised of the first two seasons that featured a pre-Weezer Toto’s “Africa.”

Stranger Things 3 Track List

1. Baba O’Riley – The Who

2. Things Can Only Get Better – Howard Jones

3. Material Girl – Madonna

4. Cold as Ice – Foreigner

5. She’s Got You – Patsy Cline

6. R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. – John Mellencamp

7. Neutron Dance – The Pointer Sisters

8. Can’t Fight This Feeling – REO Speedwagon

9. Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go – Wham!

10. My Bologna – “Weird Al” Yankovic

11. Moving in Stereo – The Cars

12. Never Surrender – Corey Hart

13. Lovergirl – Teena Marie

14. Workin’ for a Livin’ – Huey Lewis & The News

15. We’ll Meet Again – Vera Lynn

16. Never Ending Story – Gaten Matarazzo and Gabriella Pizzolo