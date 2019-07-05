‘Stranger Things’ Details Season 3 Soundtrack

A day after the premiere of its highly-anticipated third season, the Stranger Things 3 soundtrack has dropped via Legacy Recordings.
The non-original soundtrack oozes in Eighties circa-1985 nostalgia with tracks like Madonna’s “Material Girl,” REO Speedwagon’s “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Workin’ for a Livin'” by Huey Lewis & the News. The Cars’ “Moving in Stereo,” which – in a nod to the classic scene in Fast Times at Ridgemont High – plays while Lifeguard Billy makes his steamy entrance to the Hawkins Pool, also appears on the track list.
The soundtrack is now available digitally, on CD and cassette, while a vinyl edition – pressed on various colors alongside a poster and 7″ single and available to preorder now – will be released on July 26th. The album’s only original song, a cast recording of “Never Ending Story,” is included on the 7″ single.
The season 3 soundtrack follows the Grammy-nominated Stranger Things: Music from the Netflix Original Series, a 2017 compilation comprised of the first two seasons that featured a pre-Weezer Toto’s “Africa.”
Stranger Things 3 Track List
1. Baba O’Riley – The Who
2. Things Can Only Get Better – Howard Jones
3. Material Girl – Madonna
4. Cold as Ice – Foreigner
5. She’s Got You – Patsy Cline
6. R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. – John Mellencamp
7. Neutron Dance – The Pointer Sisters
8. Can’t Fight This Feeling – REO Speedwagon
9. Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go – Wham!
10. My Bologna – “Weird Al” Yankovic
11. Moving in Stereo – The Cars
12. Never Surrender – Corey Hart
13. Lovergirl – Teena Marie
14. Workin’ for a Livin’ – Huey Lewis & The News
15. We’ll Meet Again – Vera Lynn
16. Never Ending Story – Gaten Matarazzo and Gabriella Pizzolo