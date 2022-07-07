 Doja Cat Asked Noah Schnapp to Set Her Up with His Costar Joseph Quinn - Rolling Stone
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Just Exposed Doja Cat for Thirsting Over Joseph Quinn

Singer, like all viewers of the hit Netflix series, is enamored with this season’s breakout character Eddie

Doja Cat arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022.

Doja Cat

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Im

Doja Cat quietly enlisted Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp to help set her up with this season’s breakout star Joseph Quinn — well, it was quiet until Schnapp blew up her spot on social media, that is.

The singer — currently recovering from tonsil surgery — previously made her intentions known by tweeting “Joseph Quinn fine as shit” when the first half of Stranger Things 4 arrived in May; the British actor Quinn joined the cast as the charismatic drug-dealing, Dungeons & Dragons-playing Eddie, and soon became the breakout star of the fourth season.

With the final episodes of Stranger Things’ new season arriving this month, Doja Cat’s infatuation with Quinn was reignited. As a result, she reached out via direct message to Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the series, for intel on her crush.

“Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?,” she asked.

“Slide into his DMs,” Schnapp recommended, to which Doja Cat replied, “I don’t know his Instagram or his Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.” Schnapp then provided the singer with a (very Google-able) link to Quinn’s Instagram page, which currently has 4.7 million followers.

Schnapps’ matchmaking would have gone unreported had he not blasted the DM convo on TikTok, exposing Doja Cat’s thirst for the world to see.

While it’s unclear whether Doja Cat actually slid into Quinn’s DMs, the singer is now following the actor on Instagram.

