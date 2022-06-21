 Podcast: How 'Stranger Things' Made 'Running Up That Hill' A Hit - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

How ‘Stranger Things’ Made Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ a Gen-Z Hit

On Stranger Things, “Running Up That Hill” saved a life — now young listeners have streamed it to the top of the charts

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All
kate bush stranger thingskate bush stranger things

ZIK Images/United Archives/Getty Images; Netflix

Most of the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 looks pretty normal right now: Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” Future’s “Wait For U” (feat. Drake and Tems), Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” But when you get to Number Five, you’ve entered the Upside Down — there’s Kate Bush’s utterly perfect 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” way higher than it ever got on the U.S. charts in its first run, during Ronald Reagan’s second term. And in her native U.K., “Running Up That Hill” has actually returned to Number One.

It’s all, of course, due to the song becoming a key plot point in the new Stranger Things, where it literally saves the life of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink, also the star of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film). In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Rob Sheffield joins host Brian Hiatt to talk about “Running Up That Hill,” why Kate Bush is primed for a generational rediscovery à la Joni Mitchell, the history of old songs being revived by movies and TV, and more.

Related Stories

'You're Terribly Frightened By What You've Seen': A Battle Brews in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2 Trailer
Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot. Where Was The Sympathy?

Related Stories

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Every Super Bowl Halftime Show, Ranked From Worst to Best
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know

To hear the whole episode — which also includes a discussion with Mankaprr Conteh about her Megan Thee Stallion cover story —  press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. (The Kate Bush segment begins at 21:23.)

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, the National, Ice Cube, Robert Plant, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many others — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.

In This Article: Kate Bush, Rolling Stone Music Now, Stranger Things

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.