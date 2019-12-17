Watch Stormzy Prep For Glastonbury in ‘Do Better’ Video

Stormzy has dropped a music video for his recent track “Do Better,” which comes off the British rapper’s new album Heavy Is the Head. The video is themed around Stormzy’s historic performance at Glastonbury earlier this year, showcasing him rehearsing for the festival and getting amped up before his set.

The clip ends with the rapper playing for a cheering crowd at the festival, when he became the first British rapper to headline Glastonbury. The video closes with a fan-inspired message: “Thank you to everyone on this incredible journey with me.”

Heavy Is the Head, Stormzy’s second album, dropped last week. “I wanted it to be a true musical reflection of everything I’m feeling, everything I stand for and all the stories I have to tell right now,” Stormzy told Rolling Stone of the album. “And to me that’s always going to mean a vast palette because I like to think I’ve got a vast personality. I’m not just a hard-hitting rapper. I like beautiful songs and beautiful melody.”

He added, “I found all the pockets, all the flows, I was rapping at a level I haven’t rapped at. Even down to my melodies and my singing — it’s not just about singing for the sake of melody. It’s about, how can I use my voice? I’ve got a deep voice, I love sweet R&B tones, so how do I use my voice to the best of its ability? It’s not about trying to hit some crazy high note; it’s about staying within this certain key, this certain pocket and keeping it pure and focused.”