 Hear Stormzy’s New Song ‘Own It’ With Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next 'Dark Waters': A David-vs-Goliath Legal Thriller for Our Times Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Stormzy’s New Song ‘Own It’ With Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy

British rapper’s next album Heavy Is the Head is out December 13th

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Stormzy has released a new single from his upcoming album Heavy Is the Head, this one featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy. The track, “Own It,” is Stormzy and Sheeran’s second collaboration this year, following “Take Me Back To London.” (Stormzy was also featured on a remix of “Shape of You.”)

In the glossy music video, directed by Nathan James Tettey, the three artists take in the London nightlife while praising the girl of their dreams. “Girl, I felt your presence when they let you through the door,” Stormzy raps. “Never had a bruddah give you everything and more/So I take little piece and then the rest of it is yours.”

Heavy Is the Head, out December 13th, is the follow-up to Stormzy’s 2017 debut Gang Signs & Prayer, and will also feature the singles “Wiley Flow,” “Vossi Bop,” “Crown” and “Songs of the Skeng.” Guest features include H.E.R., Yebba, Headie One and Aitch.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.