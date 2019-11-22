Hear Stormzy’s New Song ‘Own It’ With Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy

Stormzy has released a new single from his upcoming album Heavy Is the Head, this one featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy. The track, “Own It,” is Stormzy and Sheeran’s second collaboration this year, following “Take Me Back To London.” (Stormzy was also featured on a remix of “Shape of You.”)

In the glossy music video, directed by Nathan James Tettey, the three artists take in the London nightlife while praising the girl of their dreams. “Girl, I felt your presence when they let you through the door,” Stormzy raps. “Never had a bruddah give you everything and more/So I take little piece and then the rest of it is yours.”

Heavy Is the Head, out December 13th, is the follow-up to Stormzy’s 2017 debut Gang Signs & Prayer, and will also feature the singles “Wiley Flow,” “Vossi Bop,” “Crown” and “Songs of the Skeng.” Guest features include H.E.R., Yebba, Headie One and Aitch.