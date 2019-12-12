Stormzy Calls out ‘Audacity’ in Vehement New Video With Headie One

Stormzy does not suffer fools gladly in his new video for “Audacity” featuring Headie One. The song will appear on Stormzy’s upcoming Heavy is the Head album, which is due on Friday.

In the Taz Tron Delix-directed clip, Stormzy hits the freeway, riding on top of semi-trailer truck as motorcycles weave by. Later, he and Headie One find themselves in a dystopian industrial world that is punctuated by fiery pyres. They vehemently rail against people who don’t show respect for those who came before them.

Stormzy takes to task those that try to step to him. “Mad man, they go mad for me/Who the fuck went and gassed you up?/Like you’re good enough to be clashing me?/Oh please stop harassing me,” he spits on the chorus. “Charge me up and put gas in me/Them likkle fish want to try a ting/Oh man, the audacity.”

“Audacity” is Heavy is the Head‘s fifth single following “Own It” featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, “Wiley Flow,” “Vossi Bop” and “Crown.” Additional guest features include H.E.R., Yebba and Aitch.