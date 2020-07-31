The Stooges Drop Rowdy 1970 Live Version of ‘Fun House’

The Stooges have shared a new live version of “Fun House” from their upcoming Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970 — out next week via Third Man Records.

“Callin’ from the fun house with my song,” Iggy Pop sings over raucous guitar and saxophone. “We been separated, baby, far too long.”

The set marks the 50th anniversary of the final performance by the original lineup, featuring Pop, drummer Scott Asheton, Ron Asheton and bassist Dave Alexander, who left the band shortly after the performance. A Rough Trade release of Live at Goose Lake will be pressed on both purple and cream-colored vinyl.

The Stooges celebrated the 50th anniversary of Fun House by releasing a massive box set this month, limited to — yes — 1,970 copies. Featuring 15 LPs, two 7-inch singles and a 28-page book, the release was accompanied with an essay written by Henry Rollins.

“When I heard Fun House, I don’t think I made a single sound,” he recently told Rolling Stone. “It’s like discovering carbon. It’s like the first time you go, ‘What’s that?’ ‘It’s called rain.’ ‘What’s this?’ ‘Water, drink it.’ You come upon a truth that’s so large … It was like someone hit me with a pickup truck.”

“It was one of the few things in my life I’ve been right about: I’m never going to be that good,” he continued. “I heard that record and I’ve never gotten over it. It became my favorite record the moment I heard it. And I loved the first [Stooges] album and I loved Kick Out the Jams. But Fun House did a thing to me where it realigned what I thought of guitar-oriented music.”