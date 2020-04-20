Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan and More to Appear in LGBTQ Livestream for COVID-19 Relief

The Stonewall Gives Back Initiative, the official charity for the Stonewall Inn, has partnered with World of Wonder Productions for an upcoming livestream concert to support the LGBTQ nightlife industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan, Todrick Hall, Kim Petras, Rufus Wainwright, Allie X, Alan Cumming, Betty Who, Greyson Chance, John Cameron Mitchell, Kristin Chenoweth, Pabllo Vittar and more are set to appear at Stonewall Gives Back! A Live-Streaming Concert for the LGBTQ + Nightlife Community, on Thursday, April 23rd at 8:00 p.m. ET., streaming live from World of Wonder’s YouTube channel WOWPresents. The event will be hosted by Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley and is executive-produced by Erich Bergen.

“I think this pandemic has made it even more clear just how vulnerable some of our communities actually are,” Bergen said. “We are coming together to respond to this crisis in a collaborative way, through music, which is the great unifier.”

“So many careers are built and sustained by the support of the LGBT nightlife community,” co-producer Brett McLaughlin said. “It’s our turn and duty to support them during this time of need. I’m so grateful that many of my friends jumped at the chance to give back when asked. This is going to be an incredibly special evening.”

All proceeds from the event will go directly toward a fund where nightlife industry professionals can apply for emergency assistance. The funds will then be distributed in $1,000 grants based on need.