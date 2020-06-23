 President Obama, Taylor Swift to Appear on Stonewall Day Stream - Rolling Stone
President Obama, Taylor Swift to Appear on Stonewall Day Stream

Kesha, Hayley Kiyoko will perform for virtual event to commemorate the Stonewall Riots

Barack Obama, Taylor Swift and more will participate in Pride Live's Stonewall Day streaming event to commemorate the Stonewall Riots.

Vincent Thian/AP/Shutterstock, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Pride Live has announced the lineup for its special Stonewall Day streaming event, airing this Friday, June 26th from 12:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET, on Logo’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Former President Barack Obama will deliver a message to the LGBTQ community during the livestream. Other guests include Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Cynthia Erivo, Kesha, Hayley Kiyoko, Katy Perry, Christian Siriano, George Takei, Donatella Versace, Chelsea Clinton and more — with Kesha and Kiyoko set to deliver performances. Trans advocate and model Geena Rocero will host the event.

In addition to celebrating the anniversary of the historic Stonewall Riots of 1969, the event also falls on the fifth anniversary of the historic Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges for marriage equality.

Proceeds from the Stonewall Day stream will go toward LGBTQ organizations most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to event organizers.

Nearly all in-person Pride events for June 2020 — including New York City’s annual Pride Parade to commemorate the Stonewall Riots — have been canceled due to the pandemic. On June 25th, the day before the Pride Live event, Pose stars Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez will participate in She’s a Riot, a three-hour virtual march and rally to support the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and LGBTQ people of color.

In This Article: Barack Obama, Demi Lovato, Hayley Kiyoko, Kesha, LGBTQ, LGBTQ Pride, Stonewall, Taylor Swift

