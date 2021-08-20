Stone Temple Pilots Announce Fall U.S. Tour

Stone Temple Pilots have announced a fall U.S. tour that will kick off following their current co-headlining summer tour with Bush.
The new trek starts October 9th in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and, after a month on the road, concludes November 9th in Baltimore, Maryland.
The band, now fronted by singer and former X Factor contestant Jeff Gutt, last released their album Perdida in 2020. Earlier this year, they reissued their 1996 LP Tiny Music…Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop with a 25th-anniversary edition featuring a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions, mixes, and the recording of a complete March 1997 concert.
Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates
October 9 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
October 18 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
October 20 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club 5
October 22 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center
October 23 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
October 26 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater
October 27 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center
October 29 – Waterloo, NY @The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino
October 30 – Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway Arena
October 31 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
November 2 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
November 3 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
November 5 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
November 6 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
November 7 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak
November 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live