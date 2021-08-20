Stone Temple Pilots Announce Fall U.S. Tour

Stone Temple Pilots have announced a fall U.S. tour that will kick off following their current co-headlining summer tour with Bush.

The new trek starts October 9th in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and, after a month on the road, concludes November 9th in Baltimore, Maryland.

The band, now fronted by singer and former X Factor contestant Jeff Gutt, last released their album Perdida in 2020. Earlier this year, they reissued their 1996 LP Tiny Music…Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop with a 25th-anniversary edition featuring a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions, mixes, and the recording of a complete March 1997 concert.

Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates

October 9 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

October 18 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

October 20 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club 5

October 22 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center

October 23 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

October 26 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

October 27 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

October 29 – Waterloo, NY @The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino

October 30 – Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway Arena

October 31 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

November 2 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

November 3 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

November 5 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

November 6 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

November 7 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

November 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live