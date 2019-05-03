Stone Temple Pilots, Rival Sons Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Grunge rock mainstays Stone Temple Pilots and blues-rock outlet Rival Sons will co-headline a North American tour this fall.

The 12-city tour will kick off in Baltimore on September 13th, with stops in Philadelphia, New York City, New Orleans and more, before wrapping up in Stone Temple Pilots’ hometown of San Diego on October 9th.

“We are thrilled about this tour and grateful to share these upcoming shows with Rival Sons,” Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo said in a statement. “A great band! They don’t make them like this anymore. Looking forward to seeing all of you!”

“We’re delighted to share the stage with the DeLeo brothers and STP! Not to mention performing together in some really great venues,” said Scott Holiday of Rival Sons. “These guys wrote some of the soundtrack to my childhood…and it’ll be killer to watch and listen to ‘em hit these gems every night!”

Tickets for the tour go on sale today.

Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons 2019 Tour Dates

September 13 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

September 15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

September 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

September 22 – New York, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

September 25 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

September 27 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (Rival Sons only)

September 29 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

October 1 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

October 3 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

October 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

October 9 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU