Stone Temple Pilots Announce ‘Purple’ Super Deluxe Edition

Stone Temple Pilots have announced a reissue of their album Purple, in commemoration of the album’s 25th anniversary. The reissue will be out September 13th.

The Super Deluxe Edition will include three CDs and one vinyl LP, featuring a remastered version of the studio album along with demos, rarities, early song versions and several previously unreleased live recordings. Limited edition preorders of Purple will include a replica 7-inch vinyl single of “Interstate Love Song.” The edition will also be released digitally the same day, along with a less extensive two-CD Deluxe Edition. As a teaser, the band has released an acoustic version of their song “Big Empty,” available now on streaming services.

Other highlights are live recordings from the band’s performance at the 1994 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas – including a version of “Christmastime Is Here” from A Charlie Brown Christmas – and the previously unreleased demo “She Knows Me Too Well,” a cover of the Beach Boys’ 1965 track.

Stone Temple Pilots will go on tour with Rival Sons this fall, with Jeff Gutt as their current lead vocalist. The tour will begin September 13th in Baltimore and wrapping up October 9th in San Diego, with stops in Philadelphia, New York City, New Orleans and more along the way.

PURPLE: SUPER DELUXE EDITION

3CD/1LP Track Listing

Disc One: Purple 2019 Remaster

1. “Meat Plow”

2. “Vasoline”

3. “Lounge Fly”

4. “Interstate Love Song”

5. “Still Remains”

6. “Pretty Penny”

7. “Silvergun Superman”

8. “Big Empty”

9. “Unglued”

10. “Army Ants”

11. “Kitchenware & Candybars”

Disc Two: Early Versions, Demos & Acoustic

1. “Meat Plow” – Early Version *

2. “Interstate Love Song” – Early Version *

3. “Big Empty” – Acoustic Version *

4. “Unglued” – Demo *

5. “Army Ants” – Demo *

6. “Kitchenware & Candybars” – Demo *

7. “Dancing Days”

8. “She Knows Me Too Well” – Demo *

9. “Interstate Love Song” – Acoustic Version * (Live At KROQ Acoustic Christmas 1994)

10. “Pretty Penny” – Acoustic Version *

11. “Kitchenware & Candybars” – Acoustic Version *

12. “Christmastime Is Here” – Acoustic Version *

Disc Three: Live at New Haven Vererans Memorial Coliseum, New Haven, CT, August 23, 1994

1. “Vasoline” *

2. “Silvergun Superman” *

3. “Crackerman” *

4. “Lounge Fly” *

5. “Meat Plow” *

6. “Still Remains” *

7. “Gypsy Davy” *

8. “Pretty Penny” *

9. “Creep” *

10. “Andy Warhol” *

11. “Army Ants” *

12. “Big Empty” *

13. “Interstate Love Song” *

14. “Plush” *

15. “Unglued” *

16. “Dead & Bloated” *

17. “Sex Type Thing” *

* previously unreleased

Bonus “Interstate Love Song” 7-inch

Side 1

“Interstate Love Song”

Side 2

“Lounge Fly”

Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons 2019 Tour Dates

September 13 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

September 15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

September 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

September 22 – New York, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

September 25 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

September 27 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

September 29 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

October 1 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

October 3 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

October 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

October 9 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU