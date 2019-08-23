Hear Stone Temple Pilots Tear Through Unreleased Live Version of ‘Interstate Love Song’

Stone Temple Pilots have unveiled a previously unreleased live version of their 1994 hit “Interstate Love Song,” set to appear on the band’s forthcoming reissue of their second LP Purple, out October 18th.

The performance was recorded 25 years ago today, August 23rd, 1994 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New Haven, Connecticut. The crisp recording captures the ragged glory of Dean DeLeo’s lead guitar riff, while late frontman Scott Weiland bellows, “Only watched the time go by/All of these things I said to you.”

While Purple had been released in June, two months prior to the New Haven show, “Interstate Love Song” wouldn’t be unveiled as a single until September. When it finally was released, the song quickly topped the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, where it stayed for 15 weeks.

The entire New Haven concert features on one of three discs on the upcoming Purple reissue. The rest of the set will boast a remastered version of the original album, a collection of previously unreleased demos and acoustic versions, as well as the band’s set at KROQ’s “Acoustic Christmas” show in 1994.

Stone Temple Pilots will also embark on a North American tour this fall, starting September 7th in Concord, Virginia. Since 2017, the band has been performing with Jeff Gutt as their lead singer.