Stone Temple Pilots to Perform ‘Core’ During Livestream Concert

Stone Temple Pilots will perform their debut album Core in its entirety during a livestream concert July 31st at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST on Nugs.tv.

Digital tickets to the livestream will cost $9.99 each and are available to purchase now. Following the premiere, the concert will be available to watch on demand for the next 48 hours.

Released in September 1992, Core immediately made Stone Temple Pilots one of the biggest bands in the burgeoning world of Nineties alt-rock, thanks to hit singles “Plush, “Creep” and “Wicked Garden.” “We were all really shoulder to shoulder prior to making that record,” guitarist Dean DeLeo told Rolling Stone in 2017 to mark the album’s 25th anniversary. “The four of us were in the rehearsal room at least five days a week. There was such a newness in the air, and with newness comes excitement.”

Along with the Core livestream concert, Stone Temple Pilots will make the audio from a handful of past concerts available on Nugs. The band will drop audio from two shows, the first from August 3rd, 2011 at the Hampton Beach Ballroom in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, with late lead vocalist Scott Weiland, and the second from a June 13th, 2019 show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London with Jeff Gutt on vocals.

“The show at O2 Forum was my first time being in London,” Gutt said in a statement. “In fact, I had never been to Europe, so I was just trying to take in all the history and city vibes. STP hadn’t been there in quite a while, so I remember the crowd being especially electric. There’s something about when the lights go out and everyone knows that the show is about to begin, that really takes us all to a magical place together.”

Stone Temple Pilots released their most recent album, Perdida, in February.