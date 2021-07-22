Stone Temple Pilots Unveil ‘Tiny Music’ Session Footage in New ‘And So I Know’ Video

Stone Temple Pilots have dropped a new music video for their classic track “And So I Know” to mark the 25th anniversary of Tiny Music… Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop and the release of the Super Deluxe Edition of the LP, which is available on Friday via Rhino. The three-disc/one-LP set features a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and mixes of several of the songs, and a complete concert taped at the Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, Florida, on March 14th, 1997.

The Hi8 video for “And So I Know” was filmed by the band as they were laying down tracks in late 1995 with producer Brendan O’Brien at Westerly Ranch house in California’s scenic Santa Ynez Valley. It features group members hanging out and recording in different rooms, plus stunning views of the home, the grounds, and its idyllic surroundings.

“Coming into our third album, we knew we wanted to get into uncharted waters as a band, and not just make an album that was a continuation of the first two, but really experiment with a homegrown mentality,” drummer Eric Kretz told Rolling Stone. “Deciding to record in a house instead of a proper studio was our collective first choice. Once we started recording, we tried different songs and different overdubs in every nook and cranny the house had to offer.”

Released in 1996, the album spawned three Number One hits: “Big Bang Baby,” “Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart,” and “Lady Picture Show.”

STP parted ways with singer Scott Weiland in 2013, two years before his death. Jeff Gutt currently fronts the group. Last year, they released their 8th studio album, Perdida.