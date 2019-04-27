Watch Sting Parody the Police’s ‘Walking on the Moon’ With Jimmy Fallon

During Sting’s Friday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer and late-night host put a twist on the Police’s 1979 hit “Walking on the Moon” with “Two Stings on the Moon.”

Set against a backdrop of the moon and stars, both Sting and Fallon sported astronaut suits, while the host sported the singer’s icy-blonde hair. Together the duo joked about “Uranus” and chanted the chorus, “We’re two Stings on the moon.”

Later in the show, Sting took the stage to perform a raucous, guitar-heavy rendition of the Police’s 1981 classic “Demolition Man.” Sting’s performance comes ahead of his upcoming project My Songs, out May 24th, which is a compilation of the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s most prominent hits, re-worked for 2019.

The Police frontman also revealed he lived in a haunted house in London. “You would wake up in the morning and everything would be reorganized in the kitchen. Bottles were smashed, plates were smashed on the floor. One night I woke up and I saw Trudy standing in the corner with our child and I was wondering why she was staring at me, and then I reached over and there was Trudy, and she went ‘who’s that?'” He said that when he sold the house it was re-sold every few months. Sting “liked the ghosts” and “enjoyed their company.”

Sting recently announced that he will host a residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for a 16-show run in May 2020. The performances will include “visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.”