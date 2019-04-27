×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Shannen Doherty Joins 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Miniseries Reboot Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Sting Parody the Police’s ‘Walking on the Moon’ With Jimmy Fallon

Singer also performed new rendition of band’s 1981 classic “Demolition Man”

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

During Sting’s Friday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer and late-night host put a twist on the Police’s 1979 hit “Walking on the Moon” with “Two Stings on the Moon.”

Set against a backdrop of the moon and stars, both Sting and Fallon sported astronaut suits, while the host sported the singer’s icy-blonde hair. Together the duo joked about “Uranus” and chanted the chorus, “We’re two Stings on the moon.”

Later in the show, Sting took the stage to perform a raucous, guitar-heavy rendition of the Police’s 1981 classic “Demolition Man.” Sting’s performance comes ahead of his upcoming project My Songs, out May 24th, which is a compilation of the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s most prominent hits, re-worked for 2019.

Related

StingSting & Shaggy in concert at Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, USA - 02 Oct 2018
Sting Announces Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace
Hear Sting Rework Three Classics for New Album 'My Songs'

The Police frontman also revealed he lived in a haunted house in London. “You would wake up in the morning and everything would be reorganized in the kitchen. Bottles were smashed, plates were smashed on the floor. One night I woke up and I saw Trudy standing in the corner with our child and I was wondering why she was staring at me, and then I reached over and there was Trudy, and she went ‘who’s that?'” He said that when he sold the house it was re-sold every few months. Sting “liked the ghosts” and “enjoyed their company.”

Sting recently announced that he will host a residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for a 16-show run in May 2020. The performances will include “visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad