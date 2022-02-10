 Sting Sells the Police, Solo Songwriting Catalog to Universal Music - Rolling Stone
Sting Sells the Police, Solo Songwriting Catalog for Estimated $250 MiIllion

“It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work have a home where it is valued and respected,” singer says of latest big money deal for music rights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 29: Sting performs during opening night of his residency: "Sting: My Songs" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on October 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 29: Sting performs during opening night of his residency: "Sting: My Songs" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on October 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Sting performs during opening night of his residency: "Sting: My Songs" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on October 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Sting is the latest artist to sell the share of their songwriting catalog for hundreds of millions of dollars, with the singer reaching a deal with Universal Music Group for both his solo hits and the ones he penned for the Police.

According to the New York Times, while financial terms weren’t disclosed, the deal is believed to be worth an estimated $250 million. The agreement covers Sting’s entire output as a songwriter, including Police songs like “Every Breath You Take” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” to solo singles like “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” and “Fields of Gold.”

Universal Music Group previously gained ownership of both the Police and Sting’s recorded output in addition to the new deal covering Sting’s songwriting; through mergers, both the Police and Sting have released all their albums under the Universal umbrella of labels.

“It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work have a home where it is valued and respected,” Sting said in a statement. “Not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians, and generations.”

“So many memories from my youth are tied to the great songs written by Sting — whether it was first seeing the Police perform in Philadelphia or hearing his music on the radio or playing those albums until I wore them out,” Universal Music chairman & CEO Jody Gerson said in a statement.  “I could never have imagined that someday I would get to lead a company that will be the guardian of Sting’s remarkable songwriting legacy. Every one of us at UMPG looks forward to this work with a sense of honor, responsibility, and enormous excitement about what we can achieve for his music in the future.”

Sting joins the ever-growing list of classic rockers to sell their catalog rights, joining artists like Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, the members of Fleetwood Mac including Stevie Nicks, Paul Simon, the estates of David Bowie and Prince, and dozens more.

