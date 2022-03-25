Sting Releases ‘Russians (Guitar/Cello Version)’ to Benefit Help Ukraine Center

Sting has released a new version of his 1985 song, “Russians,” which was inspired by the Cold War and originally appeared on his debut album, The Dream of the Blue Turtles. Net profits for the track, “Russians (Guitar/Cello Version),” will benefit Help Ukraine Center, a volunteer storage center established by Ukrainian business owners where humanitarian and medical aid can be sent from all over the world.

The song features cellist Ramiro Belgardt with Sting on vocals and guitar. It was produced by Martin Kierszenbaum. The musician also shared a video of the song’s recording, showcasing him and Belgardt in an intimate studio setting.

“I’ve only rarely sung this song in the many years since it was written, because I never thought it would be relevant again,” Sting explained in a statement. “But, in the light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity. For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment – We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war.”

Sting released his most recent album, The Bridge, in November. The album was written during the pandemic and was primarily produced by Sting and Kierszenbaum.