Sting Breezes Through Solo Tracks on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ Series

Days after the release of his new album Duets, Sting performed a brief set for NPR’s Tiny Desk series.

Sitting in a New York City lounge, Sting kicked off the performance with Beninese pop star Shirazee. The duo sang “African in New York,” a reimagining of Sting’s 1987 solo song “Englishman in New York.”

“It’s good to be in the room as somebody singing,” Sting told Shirazee. “I’ve been on my own for a year. I want another human being!”

Following “African in New York,” Sting went solo and performed “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You,” the opening track to 1993’s Ten Summoner’s Tales. He concluded the set with “Sister Moon.”

Duets was originally slated to be released last fall but was delayed to March 19th due to the pandemic. It contains collaborations that include “It’s Probably Me” with Eric Clapton, “Whenever I Say Your Name” with Mary J. Blige, and more.