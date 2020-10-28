Sting Collects Old Collaborations for New Album ‘Duets’

Sting will compile an array of collaborations from over the years into a new album, Duets, out November 27th.

The 17-song set features previously released tunes like “It’s Probably Me” with Eric Clapton, “Desert Rose” with Cheb Mami, “Don’t Make Me Wait” with Shaggy, “Whenever I Say Your Name” with Mary J. Blige, “Fragile” with Julio Iglesias, and “My Funny Valentine” with Herbie Hancock. The collection will also feature more recent tunes, like “Little Something,” with Melody Gardot, plus one new song, “September,” which Sting recorded with the famed Italian singer, Zucchero.

Duets is available to preorder now. A special vinyl version will be released on December 18th.

Sting teased Duets during an appearance on The Tonight Show back in September, where he spoke with Jimmy Fallon and performed “Mama” with Gashi (another song that will appear on the record). At the time, Sting said, “Over the years, I’ve recorded many, many duets with some amazing people — Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton — so we just put them all together and said, ‘You know, we should put this out.’ They sound pretty good, so it’s gonna be a Christmas surprise.”

Last year, Sting released My Songs, which featured reworked versions of songs from his time as a solo artist and with the Police. In 2018, he and Shaggy released the collaborative album, 44/876.

Duets Tracklist

1. “Little Something” with Melody Gardot

2. “It’s Probably Me” with Eric Clapton

3. “Stolen Car” with Mylène Farmer

4. “Desert Rose” with Cheb Mami

5. “Rise & Fall” with Craig David

6. “Whenever I Say Your Name” with Mary J. Blige

7. “Don’t Make Me Wait” with Shaggy

8. “Reste” with GIMS

9. “We’ll Be Together” with Annie Lennox

10. “L’amour C’est Comme Un Jour” with Charles Aznavour

11. “My Funny Valentine” with Herbie Hancock

12. “Fragile” with Julio Iglesias

13. “Mama” with Gashi

14. “September” with Zucchero

15. “Practical Arrangement” with Jo Lawry

16. “None of Us Are Free” with Sam Moore

17. “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning” with Chris Botti