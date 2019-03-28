Hear Sting Rework Three Classics for New Album ‘My Songs’

Sting unveiled new versions of three of his classic songs, “Demolition Man,” “Desert Rose” and “Brand New Day,” from his upcoming album, My Songs, out May 24th via Cherrytree/A&M/Interscope.

My Songs finds Sting interpreting songs from across his career, both as a solo artist and a member of the Police. The three tracks he unveiled capture the spirit of the project, especially his new take on “Demolition Man,” in which he turns the reggae-tinged tune – first performed by Grace Jones, then later the Police on Ghost in the Machine – into a riff-heavy rocker.

My Songs will feature more faithful reimaginings as well, such as Sting’s new versions of “Desert Rose” and “Brand New Day,” both of which remain rooted in the atmospheric grooves of the originals.

The track list for My Songs also boasts “Message in a Bottle,” “Englishman in New York,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Fields of Gold” and a live version of “Roxanne.” A deluxe edition of the album includes four live tracks, “Synchronicity II,” “Next to You,” “Spirits in the Material World” and “Fragile.”

My Songs follows Sting’s 2018 collaboration with Shaggy, 44/876, which won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album. The new record is available to pre-order and will be released digitally, as well as on CD and vinyl.