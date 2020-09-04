Sting, Melody Gardot Duet on New Song ‘Little Something’

Sting and Melody Gardot narrate a casual fling on their new song, “Little Something,” from Gardot’s newly announced upcoming album Sunset in the Blue.

On the duet, backed by Spanish guitar, Sting and Gardot describe a no-strings-attached relationship — “Don’t call me lover/stop thinking ’bout it, thinking ’bout it” — but one with plenty of passion nonetheless. The song was created with Sting’s long-time guitarist Dominic Miller and with French producer Jen Jis.

“This new song — co-written by my dear friend Dominic Miller — has a simple and infectious joy, and it was so much fun to trade vocals with the exquisite Melody Gardot,” Sting said in a statement. “I hope you can hear the smile in our voices.”

Gardot added: “During these complicated times, collaboration is the only saving grace for us musicians. I was so surprised when Jen Jis came to me with this track, and then to find out it was a duet with Sting! While I recognize it is a big switch from my usual musical genre, I loved having the chance to challenge myself with something new….that’s what music is all about.”

Gardot will release her fifth studio album, Sunset in the Blue, on October 23rd via Decca Records. In May, while confined to her home in Paris during the Covid-19 pandemic, Gardot organized a virtual orchestra of musicians unemployed because of the pandemic and brought them together to play on her single “From Paris With Love.”