Sting, Jimmy Fallon, the Roots Remix ‘Don’t Stand So Close to Me’ at Home

The Police’s “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” is a fitting anthem for quarantine, self-isolation and social-distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. So, naturally, Jimmy Fallon has helped put together a new version of the song that feels especially appropriate for the times.

Recorded as part of The Tonight Show‘s “At Home” edition, Fallon, Sting and the Roots performed a “remix” of the 1980 hit single on Thursday, using just a few instruments (Sting on guitar, of course) and some household objects as percussion — Questlove with scissors and forks, Black Thought with a hair pick, Dave Guy with two sneakers, and Kamal Gray with a game of Connect 4, to name a few. Each person recorded their part separately in their own homes, and the footage was later edited together into a full “Don’t Stand So Close to Me (Quarantine Remix).”

Despite COVID-19 keeping him from hosting The Tonight Show in its studio, Fallon has brought on a number of musical guests for the “At Home” edition of the show. These include Adam Sandler, who has performed two separate coronavirus-themed original songs with the late-night host, as well as Demi Lovato and Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford.