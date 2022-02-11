 Sting Discusses Singing en Español at Premio Lo Nuestro - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Ian McDonald, King Crimson and Foreigner Co-Founder, Dead at 75
Home Music Music News

Sting Hopes to Do a ‘Good Job’ Singing en Español at Premio Lo Nuestro

Sting says the song was inspired by “the rhythm of reggaetón”

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
sting spanishsting spanish

Eric Ryan Anderson*

Should we call him Pica now? Sting is headed to Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro later this month to premiere his new completely-in-Spanish single “Por Su Amor,” Rolling Stone can exclusively announce.

The 17-time Grammy winner says that the track, originally titled “For Her Love” and featured on his recent album The Bridge, was influenced by “the rhythm of reggaeton” and made sense being sung in Spanish. “Apart from the words, there’s a musicality to the language,” he tells Rolling Stone. “When I sing, I’m hearing something more than what the words mean. It’s the sound of the words that’s very powerful to me.”

Sting recorded the track during a visit to Cabo San Lucas and was inspired by the vistas and waters of the Gulf of Mexico.  Now, he’ll hit the stage at Premio Lo Nuestro on Feb. 24 to perform the track. “It’s a responsibility but a very exciting one,” Sting admits. “I’m deeply honored and hope I do a good job.”

Related Stories

Sting Sells the Police, Solo Songwriting Catalog for Estimated $250 MiIllion
Sting Enlists the 'Message in a Bottle' Dance Company for Charming 'If It's Love' Video

Related Stories

Guns And Roses (Duff McCagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler) at the UIC Pavillion in Chicago, Illinois, August 21, 1987 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
How Guns N' Roses Formed
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs

This isn’t the British legend’s first foray into music in Spanish, however. He dropped Nada Como el Sol, an EP of songs translated from English to Spanish and Portuguese in 1988. He was also featured on “Simple” from Ricky Martin‘s Latin Grammy-winning EP Pausa in 2020.

I’ve known Ricky for a very long time and I have a great deal of love and respect for him,” says Sting. “He coached me on the internet, basically. I was in England and he was here. He coached me through the song so that I sounded convincing. That was very exciting and I loved the end result. It was fantastic.”

Sting follows in the footsteps of John Travolta who joined Pitbull on stage at Premio Lo Nuestro last year to perform “3 to Tango,” after the actor was featured in the song’s music video.

This year’s awards show — hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Gabriel Soto, and Yuri — will also feature performances by CNCO, Luis Fonsi, Natti Natasha, Sebastián Yatra, and Ángela Aguilar.

In This Article: Sting

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.