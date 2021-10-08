Sting Enlists the ‘Message in a Bottle’ Dance Company for Charming ‘If It’s Love’ Video

Sting has released a new music video for “If It’s Love,” which features some fantastic dancing from the company performing in the new dance-theatre show, Message in a Bottle.

The “If It’s Love” clip was directed by Lukas McFarlane and filmed at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London and Theatre De La Ville in Luxembourg. In the clip, Sting kicks back in the audience, singing the punchy, heart-on-sleeve “If It’s Love” while watching the Message in a Bottle Dance company perform on stage.

The Message in a Bottle show is helmed by three-time Olivier Award-nominated choreographer Kate Prince, and it’s set to a soundtrack of Sting and Police classics like “Every Breath You Take,” “Walking on the Moon,” “Fields of Gold,” and “Roxanne.” The show is currently playing in London until October 17th, before heading to Zurich, Switzerland; further international dates will follow in 2022.

“If It’s Love” will appear on Sting’s new album, The Bridge, which is set to arrive on November 19th. The album will mark Sting’s 15th solo effort and first of all-new solo material since 2016’s 57th and 9th (in 2018 he teamed up with Shaggy for 44/876, while in 2019 he reinterpreted some of his own classics for My Songs).