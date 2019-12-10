Sting, Jennifer Hudson to Perform at Global Citizen Prize Ceremony

Sting will the recipient of this year’s Global Citizen Artist of the Year Prize, given out annually by international advocacy group Global Citizen. A ceremony to honor the musician and Police frontman will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on December 13th.

Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Chris Martin, Jorja Smith, Raphael Saadiq, Stormzy and H.E.R. are all part of the musical lineup for the ceremony, which will also include a performance from Sting himself. This year’s other recipients of Global Citizen Prizes include filmmaker Richard Curtis, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina J. Mohammed, and Chobani CEO and founder Hamdi Ulukaya. The winner of the Cisco Youth Leadership Award will be announced on stage.

“We are honored to celebrate and recognize these incredible individuals who place the world’s poor at the forefront of their work,” Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said. “Their efforts are a testament to how the worlds of policy, business, the arts and entertainment can make a positive impact toward ending extreme poverty, tackling climate change and fighting inequality.”

John Legend will host the event, and presenters will include Connie Britton, Emma Bunton, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leona Lewis, Himesh Patel and Kal Penn.