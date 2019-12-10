 Sting, Jennifer Hudson to Perform at Global Citizen Prize Ceremony - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Camila Cabello Takes Her Love to a Higher Place on 'Romance' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Sting, Jennifer Hudson to Perform at Global Citizen Prize Ceremony

John Legend will host award ceremony for international advocacy group

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sting & Jennifer Hudson

Sting will the recipient of this year's Global Citizen Artist of the Year Prize, given out by international advocacy group Global Citizen.

Balazs Mohai/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Sting will the recipient of this year’s Global Citizen Artist of the Year Prize, given out annually by international advocacy group Global Citizen. A ceremony to honor the musician and Police frontman will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on December 13th.

Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Chris Martin, Jorja Smith, Raphael Saadiq, Stormzy and H.E.R. are all part of the musical lineup for the ceremony, which will also include a performance from Sting himself. This year’s other recipients of Global Citizen Prizes include filmmaker Richard Curtis, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina J. Mohammed, and Chobani CEO and founder Hamdi Ulukaya. The winner of the Cisco Youth Leadership Award will be announced on stage.

“We are honored to celebrate and recognize these incredible individuals who place the world’s poor at the forefront of their work,” Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said. “Their efforts are a testament to how the worlds of policy, business, the arts and entertainment can make a positive impact toward ending extreme poverty, tackling climate change and fighting inequality.”

John Legend will host the event, and presenters will include Connie Britton, Emma Bunton, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leona Lewis, Himesh Patel and Kal Penn.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.