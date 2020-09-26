See Sting Announce Duets Album, Perform With Gashi on ‘Fallon’

Sting announced an upcoming duets album and performed virtually alongside Brooklyn rapper Gashi during his appearance on The Tonight Show Friday.

While details about the duets LP haven’t been released, Sting revealed the project during his interview with Jimmy Fallon, noting that album collects older duets as well as newly recorded songs.

“Over the years, I’ve recorded many, many duets with some amazing people — Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton — so we just put them all together and said, ‘You know, we should put this out,'” Sting told Fallon, adding that he also recorded new duets this year with artists like Melody Gardot (who recently teamed with Sting for her new single “Little Something“) and Gashi. “They sound pretty good, so it’s gonna be a Christmas surprise.”

Sting also discussed his collaboration with Gashi, “Apparently, he was influenced by my singing, my music a lot. He’s written a song about his relationship with his mama. He played me the song and I thought it was a hit — what do I know? — so I said I’d love to be on it if he wanted it. So I guested on the song and we made a video together, but we haven’t actually met as yet.”

During his Tonight Show interview, Sting also discussed the Police’s suddenly viral “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” and how the band’s “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” has become a Covid-19 anthem: