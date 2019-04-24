Sting Announces Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace

Sting is coming to the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a show he’s calling Sting: My Songs. “The show will present a compendium of Sting’s songs,” reads a press release, “with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.”

Tickets for the 16-night run go on sale May 3rd, but fans will need to be patient because the first show doesn’t take place until May 22nd, 2020. It runs though September 2nd, 2020, though it’s quite possible they will add shows if the demand for tickets is high. They have yet to release complete info on ticket prices, but they are saying that tickets will begin at just $59 and there will be “a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages.” (To give an idea of what tickets may wind up costing, Journey are charging $109 for the worst seats at their Caesars Palace show and $1,080 for the second row. James Taylor is a little more affordable with his worst seats going for $87.16 and the best for $750. The high price seats often include meet & greets.)

Sting is the latest in a long line of classic rock icons that have announced limited Las Vegas residencies. Aerosmith just kicked off their Deuces are Wild show at MGM resorts, John Fogerty began playing the Venetian Theater in 2016 and now plays at the Wynn’s Encore Theater, Santana have been part of the scene since they began playing at the Hard Rock Hotel’s The Joint in 2009 and Rod Stewart has been playing at Caesars Palace since 2011. Some old school Vegas acts like Wayne Newton are still on the scene, but Tom Jones hasn’t played the town in years and Donny and Marie recently announced they are concluding their show after eleven years.