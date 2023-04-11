Sting Plots 2023 ‘My Songs’ North American Tour

Sting has announced the 10-date My Songs tour, which kicks off in North America this fall. Something of a greatest hits show, the performances will feature the musician’s biggest records as a solo artist and his work with the Police.

The tour will begin on Sept. 5 in Toronto and wrap on Oct. 12 in Rogers, Arkansas. Sting will also appear in Boston, Vancouver, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, and more. New shows in Wantagh, Hollywood, Atlanta, Portland, Seattle, Reno, Dallas, Houston, and Austin will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local time via Sting's website.

Sting’s son Joe Sumner will join his father on the road for the upcoming set of shows, during which Sting will be accompanied by a complete rock ensemble. The setlist is expected to feature “Fields of Gold”, “Shape of my Heart,” “Roxanne,” “Englishman in New York,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Message in a Bottle,” “Demolition Man,” and more.

Sting: My Songs 2023 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 02 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Oct. 04 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP