See the Weeknd, Ariana Grande’s Animated ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix Video

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have joined forces for a new remix of the Weeknd’s massive hit “Save Your Tears.” The original song appears on the Weeknd’s chart-topping fourth studio album, After Hours.

In a new animated video, which was directed by Jack Brown and produced by Blinkink, the Weeknd appears in the sunglasses that mark his After Hours character, who is engineering an animated version of Grande. “Met you once under a Pisces moon/I kept my distance ’cause I know that you/Don’t like when I’m with nobody else,” Grande sings on her verse. “I couldn’t help it, I put you through hell/I don’t know why I run away, oh boy I make you cry when I run away.” The pair’s vocals intermingle on the wistful, synth-laden track. “I don’t know why, I run away/I make you cry when I run away” they harmonize.

It’s their third collaboration following 2020’s “Off the Table” from Grande’s Positions and 2014’s “Love Me Harder from Grande’s My Everything.

The Weeknd’s After Hours songs have received a number of remixes, including “Blinding Lights” with Rosalía and “In Your Eyes” with Doja Cat. Remixes from Lil Uzi Vert and Chromatics among others appear on the deluxe version of After Hours. Earlier this month, the Weeknd announced he would donate $1 million to relief efforts in Ethiopia.

Grande, who is set to be a coach on The Voice Season 21, recently teamed up with Demi Lovato for “Met Him Last Night,” a song from Lovato’s Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.