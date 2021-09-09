Stevie Wonder to headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles

Stevie Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles. The concert takes place at outdoor venue The Greek Theatre on September 25th and will air live on BBC One the same day, and on ABC on September 26th. Tickets to attend the Los Angeles festival are available now.

“It is again my pleasure and honor to join with all of the artists who are using their gift of song to celebrate the Global Citizens’ event by doing our part in working against global warming, starvation, and singing for equality around the world,” Stevie Wonder said in a statement. “We Are The Village!!!”

Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, H.E.R. Chloe x Halle, OneRepublic, Ozuna, the Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer will round out the Los Angeles lineup.

The international advocacy organization also announced the lineup for its London edition, which features performances by Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers and Chic, among others. The London location has not yet been disclosed.

“Over the past year and a half we’ve all faced fears about our health, food availability, and climate change. I see Global Citizen Live as a megaphone that can point the power of the people directly at those with the ability to make the worldwide, systemic changes needed to protect the most vulnerable people and to defend our planet,” Rodgers said in a statement. “Now is not the time for wealthy countries to cling to nationalist ideals and refuse to prioritize foreign aid and support to those in dire need. On September 25 we will gather the world to watch as leaders commit their intentions to act as responsible global citizens. And it’s our job to cry out when promises aren’t fulfilled. We want to encourage our leaders to ensure there are good times ahead for everyone.”

Duran Duran added: “At key moments in history, music has helped mobilize the world for the greater good. In 1985, we performed at Live Aid and the impact was heard around the world, yet we’re keenly aware that the issues we campaigned for at the time not only remain, they’re even more critical now. Despite best intentions, promises made can be easily forgotten without persistent advocacy and accountability, which is what Global Citizen does year-round. We are proud to join this incredible group of artists to raise our collective voices ahead of crucial meetings where some of the most important decisions on foreign aid and climate change will be made.”

Performances by BTS, Usher, Andrea Bocelli, Green Day, Keith Urban, Lorde, Metallica and Ricky Martin will round out the 24-hour, “day of unity” broadcast event, which will also feature cuts to concerts taking place in ticketed, Covid-19 compliant spaces in various locations.

Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang will broadcast from New York. Paris, France performers include Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Black Eyed Peas, Stormzy, Christine and the Queens and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth, and Fatma Said. Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Made Kuti will perform in Lagos, Nigeria. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil performers include Alok, Mart’nália, Criolo, Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz, and Mosquito, and Sydney, Australia includes Delta Goodrem with more artists to be announced soon.

Global Citizen Live coincides with the United Nations General Assembly before the G20 Meeting and COP26 Meeting. The events seek to raise awareness of the interconnected issues of vaccine equity, climate change, and famine. Global Citizen Live will call on leaders to deliver several goals, including one billion trees planted and preserved to help prevent global temperatures from rising, one billion vaccines to the poorest countries, and meals for the 41 million people on the brink of famine.