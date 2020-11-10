Stevie Wonder, Céline Dion to Perform at Benefit Concert for Nurses

The nonprofit Nurse Heroes has announced a benefit concert on Thanksgiving to help support essential medical workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nurse Heroes Live!, hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and produced by Emilio Estefan, will be broadcast worldwide at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 26th, and will feature performances from Stevie Wonder, Céline Dion, Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Andrea Bocelli, Black Eyed Peas, Josh Groban, Carole King, Maluma, David Foster, Katharine McPhee Foster, Leslie Odom Jr. Pitbull, Allen Stone, the Wailers, and more.

Billy Crystal and Oprah Winfrey will make special appearances, and the event will highlight a performance by a choir of 50 nurses and essential workers alongside more featured celebrities.

Additionally, Taylor Swift will be lending her support with a donation of a signed Folklore guitar, to be auctioned for the benefit of the Nurse Heroes Foundation.

“I’ve had the privilege of producing some very special concerts but the response from celebrities for Nurse Heroes has been extraordinary, combined they have over 450 million fans following them on social media,” Emilio Estefan emphasized in a statement. “Together we can change the future — with this concert we will help NurseHeroes.org fund programs including scholarships for nurses and their children. Nurse Heroes Live! is an international gathering of celebrities, creating a global opportunity to come together and help change the future of nursing for the benefit of us all.”