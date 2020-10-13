Stevie Nicks Joins TikTok, Nods to Viral ‘Dreams’ Challenge

Stevie Nicks made her TikTok debut on Tuesday. For her first clip Nicks nodded to TikTok user Nathan Apodaca, aka @420doggface208 on TikTok, who went viral on the app with a video of him skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 single “Dreams” while drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice.

In her new video, Nicks is seated at a piano as she laces up a pair of roller skates. She sings along to the Rumours hit as it plays on a turntable beside her, which is flanked by a bottle of cran-raspberry juice. “Afternoon vibe,” she captioned the clip, which she also shared on Twitter. “Lace ’em up!”

Last month, Fleetwood Mac showed their approval of Apodaca’s video when they shared it on Twitter and wrote, “We love this!” Apodaca’s clip inspired several others on TikTok to recreate his video, including Mick Fleetwood.

Since Apodaca’s video went viral on TikTok, “Dreams” has been climbing the charts. It rose to Number 11 on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Songs chart earlier this week.

On Friday, Nicks released “Show Them the Way,” her first new solo song since 2014 LP 24 Karat Gold. Later this month, Nicks’ 24 Karat Gold concert film will screen at select cinemas and drive-ins for two nights only. See tickets and showtimes here.