During her show in Atlanta on Monday, Stevie Nicks thanked Taylor Swift for writing the Midnights track “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” Nicks told the audience that the song has helped her grieve her friend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie over the last several months.

McVie and Nicks were close from the minute Nicks had joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974. Nicks celebrated their long friendship and sisterhood while grieving publicly for McVie, who died in November from a stroke and metastasized cancer. She has been paying tribute to her friend during her latest string of live shows this year, including her public thank you to how Swift has seemed to unknowingly aid Nicks in the past months.

“Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid,’” Nicks said. “That is the sadness of how I feel. As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world, we didn’t have to talk on the phone. We really weren’t phone buddies. Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like ‘little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years.

“So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were. And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you.”

Stevie Nicks thanks Taylor Swift for writing ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ because it’s how she feels after losing Christine McVie. pic.twitter.com/6zgYD0tduk — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 23, 2023

Earlier this year, Mick Fleetwood offered a touching tribute to McVie during the 2023 Grammys. He played a drum while Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow sang McVie’s Rumours ballad “Songbird.”