Sisterhood

Stevie Nicks Welcomes Sheryl Crow to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: ‘A Very Elite Club for Us Women’

Crow, who previously spoke to Rolling Stone, said she was "shocked" by the news of her induction
Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Stevie Nicks welcomed Sheryl Crow to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Wednesday night with a heartfelt note addressed to her fellow inductee.

Addressed to her “Dearest Sheryl” in an Instagram post, the Fleetwood Mac singer suggested she had prophesied the moment, writing, “Yes, you can call me psychic ~ I have been listening to Sheryl Crow radio on Pandora for the last 4 days. ~ so many of our memories came flooding back.”

Nicks, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, acknowledged the historical moment. “Congratulations, Miz Crow for your upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ~ I am so proud of you ~ It’s a very elite club for us women,” wrote Nicks. “I found out at 4 o’clcok this morning and had to dance around my room for you. See you on the road! Love you, Stevie.”

Crow spoke to Rolling Stone just hours after it was announced that she was entering the Hall of Fame alongside Kate BushMissy Elliott, George Michael, Willie NelsonRage Against the Machine, and the Spinners will join the class of 2023 in the Performer category.

“’ll be honest with you. I’m shocked,” she said. Crow added, “Life is crazy! I could not have predicted it if I tried, especially in the early days of my career, coming from a town with three stoplights. Having grown up listening to Willie on my radio station, I just couldn’t have predicted it. There’s no way. Man, I’ll tell you what…it just testimony to the fact that you never know what can happen with a little hard work, taking some chances…You just never know.”

