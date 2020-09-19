 Stevie Nicks Pays Tribute to 'Political Rock Star' Ruth Bader Ginsburg - Rolling Stone
Stevie Nicks Pays Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘She Was a Political Rock Star’

“She was my hero. She fought for me, and all women,” singer writes of Supreme Court judge and feminist icon

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at an annual Women's History Month reception hosted by Pelosi in the U.S. capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. This year's event honored the women Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court: Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

Stevie Nicks penned a tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg hours after the death of the Supreme Court Justice and feminist icon at the age of 87. “She was a political rock star,” the singer wrote on social media.

“She was my hero. She fought for me, and all women. I feel today very much like I felt on the night my own mother died. I feel like someone punched me in the stomach. My tears have not stopped since a friend tip toed into my room and said ‘Stevie, Ruth died.’ (No need for the last name…),” Nicks wrote.

“I so believed that she would live for a few more years. I wanted to meet her. I wanted to hold her hand and give her a huge hug and thank her for all she had done for women, and for all she would continue to do.”

Nicks expressed regret that – while she always wanted to – she never had the opportunity to meet the beloved RBG. “As with all legends, you think they will live forever, so you will get there in time. I did not get to meet her. I did not get to stand in her grace.”

Nicks continued, “As a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the first female to be inducted twice, compared to 22 men having been inducted twice, I Stevie Nicks, induct Ruth Bader Ginsburg into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame of Life.”

Ginsburg — who previously survived bouts with colon, lung and liver cancer — died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. In the days before her death, Ginsberg reportedly told her granddaughter, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Nicks ended her tribute, “She was our girl, our champion, our finest example. She was Ruth.”

