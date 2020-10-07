Watch Stevie Nicks Sing ‘Rhiannon’ From ’24 Karat Gold’ Concert Film

Stevie Nicks will be releasing a concert film, Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold the Concert, in select screenings in the coming weeks. But fans can now catch a sneak preview of the movie with a clip of Nicks performing “Rhiannon” during her sold-out 24 Karat Gold Tour.

The minute-and-a-half-long video shows Nicks walking on stage during the iconic opening of “Rhiannon,” taken from the first album she recorded as part of Fleetwood Mac. In front of a giant full moon, Nicks performs the song in appropriately witchy attire.

Directed and produced by Joe Thomas, Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold the Concert was filmed over two nights during the 67-city tour and features a setlist that includes hits and fan favorites from Nicks’ Fleetwood Mac years as well as her solo career, including “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stand Back,” “Landslide,” and more. Nicks previously released another teaser for the film, featuring her performance of “Gypsy.”

Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold the Concert will be shown in select theaters, drive-ins, and exhibition spaces for two nights only, on October 21st and 25th, distributed by Trafalgar Releasing and BMG. Tickets and a full list of screening locations are available on the movie’s website. Nicks will also release an accompanying live album on October 30th, available as a two-CD physical set (exclusive to Target), two vinyl sets (a limited-edition “Crystal Clear” two-LP set available exclusively at Barnes & Noble, and a 180-gram black vinyl version available everywhere), and on digital and streaming services.