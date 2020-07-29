 Stevie Nicks Is the Spiritual Warrior Leader We Need: 'Wear a Mask' - Rolling Stone
Stevie Nicks Is the Spiritual Warrior Leader We Need: ‘Wear a Mask and Stay In’

In a recent journal entry imploring everyone to fight COVID-19, music icon is all of us who are missing concerts and other life’s joys

FILE - This March 29, 2019 file photo shows Stevie Nicks performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. The Who, Lizzo and Foo Fighters will join Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie, Lenny Kravitz, The Avett Brothers and Elvis Costello at the 2020 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Stevie Nicks has shared a moving journal entry imploring everyone to do their part to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Stevie Nicks shared a recent journal entry that basically encapsulates how many of us are feeling during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken more than 660,000 lives worldwide, with more than 150,000 dead in the U.S. to date, and cases continue to surge. As scientists and other health experts have been stressing to help stem the deadly tide, Nicks implores everyone to “wear a mask and stay in” and also addresses the emotional ups and downs that many music and concert lovers who are adhering to health guidelines can relate to in these isolated, insomnia-inducing times.

In her July 17th journal entry, which she shared on Wednesday via Twitter, she references Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Our House” and the Rolling Stones’ “Wild Horses.” She writes the entry when she’s still awake at 6:50 a.m. and is listening to music, which makes her happy. “Feeling slightly euphoric and inspired to be alive and still be able to feel young and safe here,'” she writes. However, the “goodness” she is experiencing is fleeting as she explains that her early morning hope dissipates once she reads the news of the day.

“If everyone could just wear a mask and stay in as much as possible — you might be able to find this magical place I have found, in the early morning when everyone sleeps,” she continues.

“In order for us all to get back to our former lives — we must all change into spiritual warriors. We must make it our mission to fight the virus; otherwise there is nothing left,” she adds, noting that there is no way to “rewind” and emphasizes the necessity to take preventative measures immediately for a promising future. “I want to go back on the road. I want to sing for you again. I want to put on those high black suede platform boots and dance for you again. I want you to forget the world and sing with me.

“Please don’t throw this world away,” she implores. “Please don’t give up on humanity and let this virus win this war. It is up to us now.”

