Stevie Nicks Is the Spiritual Warrior Leader We Need: ‘Wear a Mask and Stay In’

Stevie Nicks shared a recent journal entry that basically encapsulates how many of us are feeling during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken more than 660,000 lives worldwide, with more than 150,000 dead in the U.S. to date, and cases continue to surge. As scientists and other health experts have been stressing to help stem the deadly tide, Nicks implores everyone to “wear a mask and stay in” and also addresses the emotional ups and downs that many music and concert lovers who are adhering to health guidelines can relate to in these isolated, insomnia-inducing times.

In her July 17th journal entry, which she shared on Wednesday via Twitter, she references Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Our House” and the Rolling Stones’ “Wild Horses.” She writes the entry when she’s still awake at 6:50 a.m. and is listening to music, which makes her happy. “Feeling slightly euphoric and inspired to be alive and still be able to feel young and safe here,'” she writes. However, the “goodness” she is experiencing is fleeting as she explains that her early morning hope dissipates once she reads the news of the day.

“If everyone could just wear a mask and stay in as much as possible — you might be able to find this magical place I have found, in the early morning when everyone sleeps,” she continues.

“In order for us all to get back to our former lives — we must all change into spiritual warriors. We must make it our mission to fight the virus; otherwise there is nothing left,” she adds, noting that there is no way to “rewind” and emphasizes the necessity to take preventative measures immediately for a promising future. “I want to go back on the road. I want to sing for you again. I want to put on those high black suede platform boots and dance for you again. I want you to forget the world and sing with me.

“Please don’t throw this world away,” she implores. “Please don’t give up on humanity and let this virus win this war. It is up to us now.”