Stevie Nicks Hears White-Winged Dove Sing a Song, Sounds Like She’s Singin’ ‘Ooh, Ooh, Ooh’

In Stevie Nicks’ latest Instagram dispatch from home, the rock legend befriends a dove and reveals the inspiration behind the opening lyrics to her hit song “Edge of Seventeen.”

Nicks posted a video of a dove sitting atop a branch in front of a bright blue sky, cooing as it stares at her — then delved into the story behind the song in the caption: “In 1980 I was flying home from Phoenix, Arizona, and I was handed a menu that said, ‘The white wing dove sings a song that sounds like she’s singing ooh, ooh, ooh. She makes her home here in the great Saguaro cactus that provides shelter and protection for her…’ As you well know, I was very taken with that whole picture and went on to write ‘Edge of Seventeen.'”

Nick went on to reveal that she had never actually heard dove song until very recently. “Several days ago, outside my room, I started to hear the sound of a bird singing the same thing over and over. One little Ahhh~ and then three OOH’s~ over and over again. I thought it was an owl, but a friend said, ‘No, that’s a dove!’ I started to cry. This dove had come here to watch over me.”

She adds that she thinks the dove is “here for good.”

Nicks launched her COVID-19 self-quarantine with a letter to her fans, offering some much-needed motivation. “I am getting all my paintings and drawings out ~listening to music (mostly Harry Styles’ Fine Line) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry,” she wrote. “My advice for all this free time and terrible news is~ Just Dance~ This will pass~ Love will find a way~ It always does.”