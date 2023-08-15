Stevie Nicks Says Watching ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Is Like ‘Watching My Own Story’

Amazon Prime’s adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel Daisy Jones & the Six traces the rise and fall of a fictional Seventies rock band through a doc-style miniseries. The 10-episode miniseries brings to life the magic behind the two halves of the title, along with highs, bitter arguments, and behind-the-scenes tension, while centering around lead singers Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne (played by Riley Keough and Sam Claflin). It’s a story real-life legend Stevie Nicks said brings back memories of her own, which isn’t surprising as the series borrows heavily from Rumours-era Fleetwood Mac.

After watching the 10-episode miniseries for the second time, Nicks took to Instagram to share her thoughts. “In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story,” she wrote. “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me.”

“I just wish Christine could have seen it,” Nicks continued. “She would have loved it.”

Christine McVie, co-lead vocalist and beloved keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, died on Nov. 30, at the age of 79. She was often referred to as the emotional glue in a band that spent the past 50 years breaking up and coming back together. Following her death, Nicks penned a letter to her bandmate, singing partner, and "best friend."

“Until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over,” she said. “I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.”

Nicks then wrote out the lyrics to the third verse of Haim’s “Hallelujah”: “I had a best friend but she has come to pass/One I wish I could see now/You always remind me that memories will last/These arms reach out/You were there to protect me like a shield/Long hair, running with me through the field/Everywhere, you’ve been with me all along.”