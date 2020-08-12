Stevie Nicks Calls Covid-19 Pandemic a ‘Real American Horror Story’

Stevie Nicks recounted an eerily prescient storyline from her time on American Horror Story in a journal entry shared to Twitter — she also urged people to wear masks as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread.

The entry is dated August 10th, and Nicks posted it to Twitter Tuesday night, the 11th, opening with the couplet: “We still have our freedom. But we don’t have much time.” The musician went on to note the 22,000-plus spike in Covid-19 related deaths between her July 29th journal entry and this most recent one.

Nicks touched on the politicization of mask-wearing and social distancing while noting that the virus itself “is not political,” calling it a “silent killer hiding in the shadows.” She also cited the long-term after-effects that are starting to emerge in Covid survivors, from micro-blood coughs to neurological problems to constant coughing.

“If I get it, I will probably never sing again,” Nicks wrote. “Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life. I don’t have much time… I am 72 years old.”

As for the American Horror Story comparison, Nicks noted that in a recent season of the show, an apocalypse takes place above ground and only the wealthiest people were able to shelter-in-place below ground. While the story itself was compelling, Nicks says she “felt the gravity of it even then… When those characters ventured out just for a moment, they wore their hazmat suits and black gas masks, no questions asked. I found it terrifying. It was the end of the world.”

She continued: “What’s going on in our country now is a real “American Horror Story.” Nobody is leading us. Nobody has a plan. Unless people change their attitude from — ‘Oh this is such a bummer to stay in and wear a mask and follow the rules and not party’ — we will never get rid of the virus.”

Nicks closed with a broad message, but one that also touched specifically on the devastating impact of the pandemic on live music. “This virus can kill you,” she wrote. “It can kill me. Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road. Kill the chances that any of us in the music community will ever get back to the stage, because we would never put you in danger, never take your life for granted.”