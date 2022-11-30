Stevie Nicks Shares Heartfelt Note to ‘Best Friend’ Christine McVie: ‘See You on the Other Side, My Love’

Stevie Nicks shared a heartfelt and handwritten note she penned to her Fleetwood Mac bandmate, singing partner, and “best friend” Christine McVie following her death Wednesday at the age of 79.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was Ill,” Nicks wrote in the letter, which she posted on social media.

“Until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.”

Nicks then wrote out the lyrics to the third verse of Haim’s “Hallelujah,” which reflects on the death of a friend and cherishing the memories they made.

“I had a best friend but she has come to pass / One I wish I could see now / You always remind me that memories will last / These arms reach out / You were there to protect me like a shield / Long hair, running with me through the field / Everywhere, you’ve been with me all along,” Nicks wrote, quoting “Hallelujah.”

Nicks signed off her note by writing to McVie, "See you on the other side, my love. Don't forget me."

McVie died “peacefully” at a hospital Wednesday morning following a “short illness,” her family confirmed. Fleetwood Mac said in a statement, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

In a separate statement, Mick Fleetwood paid tribute to his longtime bandmate, “This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird,’ reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us… Part of my heart has flown away today.”